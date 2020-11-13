NAHCON visits NITDA, prepares for digital switch

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) led by Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the NAHCON’s Chairman, paid an appreciation and consolidation visit to NITDA (National Information Technology Development Agency) in company of Commissioner Planning, Research, Information, Statistics and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleiman Momoh, and others.

Received by the Director General (DG) of the agency, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, Alhaji Kunle Hassan disclosed, according to a statement, that the visit was to thank NITDA for its role in the Commission’s digital transformation agenda, a rapport that has already produced an approved transformation plan set for execution.

He emphasised the relevance of digital switch to NAHCON being a parastatal that transacts with Saudi Arabia, a country well advanced in digital technology, and one that consistently invests in it for welfare of pilgrims.

Hence, a hastened digital switch is the surest way to keep up with Saudi Arabia and the rest of NAHCON’s operations. Additionally, the NAHCON Chairman solicited NITDA’s assistance in establishing an e-library/e-learning centre in the Commission. Also, Alhaji Hassan reminded the agency of NAHCON’s earlier invitation to NITDA to partner with it in the Commission’s staff capacity building, explaining that NAHCON is moving towards financial autonomy therefore expanding its revenue generating channels.

Some of the channels identified by the Commission are through digitalization, professionalization of Hajj and the Hajj Savings Scheme. He commended the agency for its physical transformation.

Reacting, the NITDA DG, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa appreciated the NAHCON Chairman’s kind words on its structural advancement and emphasised the relevance of innovation for an organization to stay alive. On the area of capacity building, the DG, affirmed that the agency is already working on a plan and a curriculum, promising that NAHCON will be included in its next training schedule. He equally promised to support the Commission more in realisation of its digital agenda and in setting up the e-library.

