NAICOM advises operators on proactive approach to business

The Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, has called for concerted efforts towards addressing fundamental impact of unsustainable trends that could create significant pressures on the Nigerian insurance industry’s profitability.

Thomas, who said this at the 2022 Chief Executive Officers’ Retreat of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), held in Epe, Lagos, emphasised that the insurance industry, as a business, was not outside of the same pressures as businesses in other industry.

According to him, inadequate brokerage services to policyholders, poor claims handling service, price based competition among players, technology adverse and inadequate inclusiveness via insurtech were few of the highlighted trends that could adversely affect the industry’s profitability. Among the highlighted trends by the Commissioner for Insurance include, lack of innovative products that meet customer’s needs, concentration of operations in few locations, focus on big ticket businesses like oil and gas, aviation, poor risk governance and poor distribution channels and skill. For the Nigerian insurance industry,

Thomas noted that the way forward was a move towards changing the narrative and embracing transparency, engagement of all stakeholders, better innovative products, new sources of revenue, improved claims service, use of technology for inclusive insurance, diversification of business base and improved governance.

Also speaking at the retreat, the President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Rotimi Edu, urged stakeholders in the insurance broking firms to be heedful of practices that would entrench business sustainability for the future of the Nigerian insurance industry

