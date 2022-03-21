NAICOM backs NCRIB’s quest to sanction erring members

To further strengthen the integrity and professional ethos of its association, the leadership of Nigerian Council Of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has received support from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to lower its hammer on members who violate practice rules and guidelines.

To this end, the Council has concluded plans to weed out uncertified brokers despite being registered with NAICOM. Disclosing this in Lagos as part of activities to mark its 60th anniversary, the President of the Counci, Mr. Rotimi Edu, said the image of the insurance broker was still being smeared by some members, who are not brokers by training and certification.

Describing them as masquerades, he pointed out that the Council would not fold its arms to watch these charlatans, who flagrantly disobey the law mandating them to be registered with the NCRIB before licensing by NAICOM to practice.

He said: “Good enough, we have been able to excise more commitment from the Commission under the indefatigable Commissioner for Insur-ance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, to support this purging. More than ever before, the Commission has been quite complimentary to our course and we are most delighted for this.”

To ensure proper consolidation of the process, Edu revealed that the management of the board had resolved to come out with professional seal of practice to be used by all registered brokers as done in other proffession.

According to him, “these seals would be affixed to all stationaries and printed materials of our members as a distinctive emblem of professional service and excellence and making our documents admissible as evidence in the court of law.

“It is most heartwarming that this initiative has been overwhelmingly received and supported by the NAICOM through the CFI during our visit to the Commission in Abuja early this week.

“With this renewed commitment, there would no longer be a hiding place for unethical players, for which we appreciate the CFI, Mr. Sunday Thomas and his team.”

As part of the Council’s contributions to deepening insurance penetration, he said it was already ingeniously creating avenues through strategic engagements with notable governmental and non-governmental institutions for that purpose.

“As I assured the Commissioner for Insurance during our visit, we would continue to support the Commission and other arms of the industry to achieve this purpose.

“In doing this, our Council is not averse to any initiative to drive awareness through technology, just as we would continue to advise our members to embrace shared services schemes in order to present a cohesive and formidable front for the overall benefit of the industry and our economy,” he said.

On the anniversary, he said the Council had risen to the position of prominence amongst its peers nationwide, producing 21 presidents and about 500 registered members spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.

The event, which also witnessed unveiling of the anniversary’s mascot and logo, was graced by Doyen of Insurance, Olola Olabode Ogunlana, OFR; the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. O.S Thomas, President, African Insurance Organisation, Mr. Tope Smart, President of the CIIN, Chairman of the NIA, President of ILAN, and many other dignitaries, elders of the Industry and its revered Past Presidents.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...