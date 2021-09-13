Business

NAICOM boss seeks institutional collaboration for growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, has called for strong institutional collaboration to promote insurance activities in Africa as the African insurance market is in dire need of serious collaboration and synergy now than in other time in the past.

 

Thomas, in his remarks at the investiture of Mr. Tope Smart as the 23rd President of the African Insurance Organisation, AIO, which held in Lagos, Nigeria, said Africa must look inward to make an impact.

 

According to him, “time has passed that we rely on foreign or international support from the west and other super powers as the world at large is overwhelmed by so many issues. Developing the insurance markets across Africa is no longer a choice but a necessity.

 

“Not only in Nigeria that there is huge growth potential in insurance, but is over Africa that we can unite and develop insurance business there is a lot our governments will get economically.”

 

Thomas said that the sector should take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which provides an avenue to foster unity and integration within the Africa region.

 

The commissioner for insurance, said the agreement also provided an avenue for achievement of a common market for goods and services; guaranteeing free movement of human resources, investment and technology.

 

He also charged the new leadership of AIO to cap it by consistently persuading the governments across the continent to play their roles in providing the necessary support, creating an enabling environment for insurance activities to flourish.

 

“Let me charge the new leadership that by the year 2022, the AIO will celebrate its Golden Jubilee (50 years) being established in 1972, which means you can also write your achievements in gold for coming on board at this critical time. We expect to see great stride and landmark achievements when your tenure is over and the baton will change hands.

 

 

“I will like to thank the entire organising committee for a job well- done. I urge member states, management and staff of the AIO to give the incoming President the necessary support and encouragement he requires from them in his tenure.

 

“I pledge the support of the Nigerian insurance industry to your success as President of the AIO. I wish the outgoing President, a woman general in time of war, who has done extremely well a well deserved rest on the successful completion of her tenure.

 

“Mr. Tope Smart, I pray that God will give you the strength and wisdom to build on existing legacies of the AIO and create new opportunities for the African insurance market as you take over the leadership ” prayed Thomas

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Intervention: N220bn inadequate for 41.5m MSMEs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the country struggle to access funding and remain in business, indication has emerged that the N220 billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMED) intervention fund provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not enough to go round the operators. The MSMEs operators […]
Business

Lender reaffirms commitment to excellence

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to providing excellence in customer experience in all its interactions through its Customer Experience Transformation Programme. Head, Customer Experience, Olubunmi Otuniga, gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s International Customer Service Week, holding between October 5 and 9. According to her, “this is another moment to […]
Business

Export: Foreign liners vie for Nigeria’s N1.7trn export cargoes

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Hapag-Lloyd and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) are in stiff compentition to grab Nigeria’s 1.19million tonnes of exports valued at N1.7trillion ($3.89billion) at the seaports.   The export includes sesame seed, soybeans, cocoa and cashew.   Findings revealed that Hapag-Lloyd had opened a new office in Lagos to create further growth and help exporters to ferry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica