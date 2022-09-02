NAICOM clarifies position on planned office complex purchase

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has justified the bid to acquire an uncompleted office block, saying it will serve a dual purpose as an academy and office accommodation. The acquisition bid, which was started by the previous NAICOM board, was endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), while a “No Objection” from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) was also secured followed by the valuation of the property by the Ministry of Works and Housing. NAICOM’s clarification came on the heels of a report in some media reporting an alleged botched attempt by the Commission to acquire a N4 billion uncompleted office block.

Faulting the report, NAICOM in a statement on Thursday said: “The management of the commission through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning presented to the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari for an unfinished property for approval to be acquired as NAICOM academy and office accommodation by the immediate past governing board of the Commission.

“All documents relating to the property clearly state that the property was in an unfinished state. “The Commission prior to the FEC approval obtained a ‘No Objection’ from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) following the valuation of the property by the Ministry of Works and Housing.”

