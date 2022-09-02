News

NAICOM clarifies position on planned office complex purchase

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab Comment(0)

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has justified the bid to acquire an uncompleted office block, saying it will serve a dual purpose as an academy and office accommodation. The acquisition bid, which was started by the previous NAICOM board, was endorsed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), while a “No Objection” from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) was also secured followed by the valuation of the property by the Ministry of Works and Housing. NAICOM’s clarification came on the heels of a report in some media reporting an alleged botched attempt by the Commission to acquire a N4 billion uncompleted office block.

Faulting the report, NAICOM in a statement on Thursday said: “The management of the commission through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning presented to the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari for an unfinished property for approval to be acquired as NAICOM academy and office accommodation by the immediate past governing board of the Commission.

“All documents relating to the property clearly state that the property was in an unfinished state. “The Commission prior to the FEC approval obtained a ‘No Objection’ from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) following the valuation of the property by the Ministry of Works and Housing.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate, Kolelas, dies at 61

Posted on Author Reporter

    The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic’s March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfiat Kolelas who was sick in hospital with COVID-19 has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday. Kolelas’s election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with COVID-19 and could be evacuated to France, reports […]
News

MWUN, BOAN collaborate on effective barge operation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and Barge Operators Association of Nigeria (BOAN) has inaugurated a high powered steering committee to harmonise the activities and operations of barge operators in Nigerian waters. The steering committee which was inaugurated recently in Lagos has Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed as its chairman. According Mohammed, the committee is to harmonise […]

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
News

Emmanuel to FG: Liberalise power sector for optimum performance

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom says his administration has performed above 85 per cent in the last six years. Emmanuel announced this during an interactive session with journalist over the weekend in Uyo while presenting his scorecard. The governor also called on the Federal Government to liberalise the power sector to allow state governors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica