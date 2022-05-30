NAICOM constitutes 15-man committee on AfCFTA

The Commissioner For Insurance, Sunday Thomas, has inaugurated the Nigerian insurance industry committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA). The event is part of efforts to effectively exploit the opportunities in the free trade area.

Speaking at the event, the commissioner said: “In furtherance of the insurance operators’ resolve to ensure that they do not only respond appropriately to developments in the larger society, but to also ensure that the insurance operators are united in their responses to these developments.

”The development is sequel to the need to enhance involvement of the Nigerian insurance industry in the activities of the National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (NAC AfCFTA).

“It was resolved at the 9th meeting of the Insurers’ Committee held on July 1, 2021 that each arm of the Nigerian insurance industry should nominate experienced representatives to participate on the relevant Workstream of the National Action Committee on Af- CFTA (NAC-AfCFTA).

He said to give effect to this resolution, the different arms of the Nigerian insurance industry were requested to nominate/provide representatives that would work/liaise with the NACAfCFTA.

He noted that though the nominations were subsequently conveyed to NAC-Af- CFTA, there has been no effective engagements between NAC-AfCFTA and the representatives, despite the fact that the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement has gained tremendous traction.

He noted that the Commission had recently been requested by the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN) to participate in several meetings includ- ing to receive/verify final Schedule of Specific Commitment for onward transmission to the senior trade officials.

He explained that NAC-Af- CFTA had also informed the Commission of its intention to rganise another stakeholders’ workshop for the Nigerian insurance sector. “At the 11th meeting of the Insurers’ Committee held on April 7, 2022 in Lagos, it was resolved that a standing committee should be constituted to coordinate the Nigerian insurance industry’s response as well as develop and implement strategies/measure to ensure that the Nigerian insurance industry effectively exploits the benefits of AfCFTA.

“In order to avoid duplication of committees and save time, it was resolved that the earlier representatives/nominees of NIA, NCRIB and ILAN, that were forwarded to NACAfCFTA, be transformed into a Standing Committee of the Nigerian insurance industry that will deal with matters relating to AfCFTA, adding that the NIA, NCRIB and ILAN were thus consulted to reaffirm or update their nominees while NAICOM also designated some of its staff as members of the Committee.

