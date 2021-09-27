NAICOM endorses MD for IEI

Business

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Mr Ebunolu Oludele Ayeni as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc.

 

According to a statement by the company’s Head of Legal and Compliance Services, Reginald Reuben, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has also been notified of the approval.

 

Ayeni obtained a degree in insurance from the Univer  sity of Lagos, Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from Ladoke Akintola University and Master of Science degree in Strategic Management from Enugu State University.

 

He is also a fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria and an Associate member of the Nigerian Council of Registered Brokers.

 

Ayeni is an accomplished chartered insurer, risk analyst, administrator and management consultant with over three decades of experience. Prior to joining International Energy Insurance Plc,

 

Ayeni gained valuable experiences from a host of insurance companies, including NEM Insurance Plc, Lion of Africa Insurance Plc and Oasis Insurance Plc, among others

