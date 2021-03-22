Business

NAICOM enhances certificate, operating licence issuance

The National Insurance Commission has started the issuance of operating licence and certificates twice annually. NAICOM stated that the registration processes would be done twice from March to May and August to October.

 

It said in the notice that “the first cycle will commence from March and ends in May with issuance of licence/operating certificate while the second cycle will commence from August and ends in October with the issuance of operating licence/ certificate”

 

Also, the commission said any insurance, broking and loss adjust organisations that seeks such an approval from must ensure complete filing of their documents. “Only complete documentation will be received and processed by the Commission.

 

Any request received but not concluded before the end of any cycle due to late submission or any other of the applicant shall be carried over to the next cycle,” it posited.

