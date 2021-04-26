Business

NAICOM, fire service collaborate on building insurance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Federal Fire Service have reach an agreement to enforce compulsory Public Building Liability Insurance, also known as occupiers liability insurance across the country.

 

This resolution was reached at the end of a meeting between the top management of NAICOM, led by Mr Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner of Insurance, and Mr Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, the Controller General of Fire Service of Nigeria, at the NAICOM head office in Abuja.

 

Recall that Section 65 of the Insurance Act of 2003 requires the owner or occupier of every public building which include schools, hotels, hospitals, recreation centers, offices, be insured against liability for loss or damage to property or death or bodily injury caused by collapse, fire, earthquake, storm or flood.

 

The act states that the penalty for non-compliance is a maximum fine of N100,000 or one-year imprisonment or both. The policy is designed to protect the interest of third party who could be a worker in an affected building or an innocent third party who might be unlucky to be in the premises during incident covered by the act.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria pirates kidnapped 130 seamen in 2020 –Report

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•Gulf of Guinea listed as world’s most dangerous waters   As the Gulf of Guinea remained the hotspot of maritime piracy and sea criminalities globally in year 2020, global maritime watchdog, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said kidnapping of seafarers by pirates in the region hit a record surpassing 95 per cent of the kidnapping […]
Business

SEC raises concerns over low KYC compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed worries over low compliance by capital market operators to update investors’ KYC information.   The Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, who stated this at a post Capital Market Committee Meeting press briefing reminded all CMOs that the Commission’s directive on update of investors’ KYC information […]
Business

Michael Chancellor, aka Mike the Credit Champ’s, meteoric rise to becoming successful credit repair specialist

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mike the ‘Credit Champ’ has earned a colossal number of clients internationally through his robust credit repair services. No matter how much ever we speak about the rise of different industries over the years, it always feels that much more discussions are needed around the same. This is because so many professionals have given […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica