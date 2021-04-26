NAICOM, fire service collaborate on building insurance

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Federal Fire Service have reach an agreement to enforce compulsory Public Building Liability Insurance, also known as occupiers liability insurance across the country.

This resolution was reached at the end of a meeting between the top management of NAICOM, led by Mr Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner of Insurance, and Mr Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, the Controller General of Fire Service of Nigeria, at the NAICOM head office in Abuja.

Recall that Section 65 of the Insurance Act of 2003 requires the owner or occupier of every public building which include schools, hotels, hospitals, recreation centers, offices, be insured against liability for loss or damage to property or death or bodily injury caused by collapse, fire, earthquake, storm or flood.

The act states that the penalty for non-compliance is a maximum fine of N100,000 or one-year imprisonment or both. The policy is designed to protect the interest of third party who could be a worker in an affected building or an innocent third party who might be unlucky to be in the premises during incident covered by the act.

Like this: Like Loading...