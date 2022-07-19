NAICOM lacks power to increase firms’ paid up share capital – Court

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) lacks the power to increase the statutory minimum solvency capital policy for Insurance companies without the National Assembly amending the Insurance Act and Regulation 2003.

The judge held that NAICOM’s directives/guidelines/circular of 2018 on capital base increase offends Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 9 of the Insurance Act and Regulation 2003.

Justice Aneke consequently directed NAICOM to reverse itself on the increase in the statutory minimum solvency capital policy for Insurance Companies.

The judge made the orders while delivering judgement in a suit filed by a lawyer, Tope Alabi, to challenge NAICOM’s power to unilaterally increase the capital base of insurance companies.

NAICOM and the Attorney General of the Federation were joined as co-respondents in the suit.

The suit was sequel to NAICOM’s announcement in 2018 that it planned to release the guidelines for the implementation of the minimum solvency capital policy in August, 2018; while implementation was meant to take effect from January 1, 2019.

NAICOM, on August 27, 2018, released a Circular with No. NAICOM/DAPCIR/14/2018 wherein it divided the categories of business for insurance companies as provided for in the Act into tier-based respectively.

The plaintiff averred that it prescribed tier-based minimum solvency capital for insurances on the bases of their respective risks profiles and their risks management systems. The circular reflected an insurance of life insurance business to N6 billion; businesses to N3 billion; and oil and gas insurance business to N9 billion respectively.

On September 28, 2018, the plaintiff filed an originating summons in which he sought among others; the determination of whether NAICOM can unilaterally increase the statutory minimum solvency capital policy for insurance firms, “as contained in Section 9 of the Insurance Act and Regulation 2003, by a mere circular without an amendment to the enabling statute by the National Assembly to increase such capital base.

