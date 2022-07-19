News

NAICOM lacks power to increase firms’ paid up share capital – Court

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) lacks the power to increase the statutory minimum solvency capital policy for Insurance companies without the National Assembly amending the Insurance Act and Regulation 2003.

The judge held that NAICOM’s directives/guidelines/circular of 2018 on capital base increase offends Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 9 of the Insurance Act and Regulation 2003.

Justice Aneke consequently directed NAICOM to reverse itself on the increase in the statutory minimum solvency capital policy for Insurance Companies.

The judge made the orders while delivering judgement in a suit filed by a lawyer, Tope Alabi, to challenge NAICOM’s power to unilaterally increase the capital base of insurance companies.

NAICOM and the Attorney General of the Federation were joined as co-respondents in the suit.

The suit was sequel to NAICOM’s announcement in 2018 that it planned to release the guidelines for the implementation of the minimum solvency capital policy in August, 2018; while implementation was meant to take effect from January 1, 2019.

NAICOM, on August 27, 2018, released a Circular with No. NAICOM/DAPCIR/14/2018 wherein it divided the categories of business for insurance companies as provided for in the Act into tier-based respectively.

The plaintiff averred that it prescribed tier-based minimum solvency capital for insurances on the bases of their respective risks profiles and their risks management systems. The circular reflected an insurance of life insurance business to N6 billion; businesses to N3 billion; and oil and gas insurance business to N9 billion respectively.

On September 28, 2018, the plaintiff filed an originating summons in which he sought among others; the determination of whether NAICOM can unilaterally increase the statutory minimum solvency capital policy for insurance firms, “as contained in Section 9 of the Insurance Act and Regulation 2003, by a mere circular without an amendment to the enabling statute by the National Assembly to increase such capital base.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC: We’re elected to win all elections –Adamu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday said the National Working Committee (NWC) that he leads was elected to win all elections. Adamu stated this while inaugurating the Osun State governorship campaign council at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja. According to him, the party and the Campaign […]
News

PDP crisis: C’River council chairmen threaten to dump party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Councils of Cross Rivers State have threatened to dump the party if the state Governor, Ben Ayade should be pushed out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of the crisis rocking the party in the state. The council chairmen, who met the national leadership of […]
News

2023: Ogun West leaders present N50m cheque to Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Political leaders and business men from Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State have donated the sum of N50m to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, to assist in his campaign expenses for the second term in office. The governor had on Thursday declared his intention to run for a second term while hosting the DA […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica