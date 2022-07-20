‘NAICOM lacks power to increase firms’ paid up share capital’

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) lacks the power to increase the statutory minimum solvency capital policy for Insurance companies without the National Assembly amending the Insurance Act and Regulation 2003. The judge held that NAICOM’s directives/guidelines/ circular of 2018 on capital base increase offends Section 4of the1999Constitutionand Section9of theInsuranceAct and Regulation 2003. Justice Aneke consequently directed NAICOM to reverse itself on the increase in the statutory minimum solvency capital policy for Insurance Companies.

The judge made the orders while delivering judgment in a suit filed by a lawyer, Tope Alabi, to challenge NAICOM’s power to unilaterally increase the capital base of insurance companies. NAICOM and the Attorney General of the Federation were joined as corespondents in the suit. The suit was sequel to NAICOM’s announcement in 2018 that it planned to release the guidelines for the implementation of the minimum solvency capital policy in August, 2018; while implementation was meant to take effect from January 1, 2019.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...