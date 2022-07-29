News Top Stories

NAICOM: MDAs risk sanctions over uninsured assets

Baring any unforseen circumstance, Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that fail to insure their assets risk being sanctioned following proposed guidelines by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, made this known while speaking at the second edition of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, (CIIN) Business Outlook Seminar, yesterday in Lagos.

He delivered a paper titled: “The Regulator’s Perspective of the Theme paper” Thomas, who was epresented by the Deputy Commissioner, Technical, Sabiu Abubakar, said NAICOM would be issuing the guidelines on insurance of government assets very soon, to ensure all assets of the government are adequately insured. He said the commission had been collaborating with the Ministry of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Head of Service, to come up with the guidelines.

 

