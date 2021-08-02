Business

NAICOM organises enlightenment workshop for SMEs

Determined to increase insurance awareness in Nigeria, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has concluded plans to organise an enlightenment workshop in Lagos.

 

The special insurance awareness workshop, slated for this week, is for owners and operators of small businesses in Lagos State.

 

According to the Commission, the workshop is aimed at enlightening participants on the importance of insurance and how they can use insurance to mitigate the risk associated with their businesses such as fire outbreaks and robberies amongst others.

 

The Commission further disclosed that the workshop will have in attendance, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Special Guest of honour.

 

The event, which will take place at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)’s Conference Centre in Alausa, is free of charge for participants.

