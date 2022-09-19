NAICOM partners Kaduna varsity to build lecture theatre

The management of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has partnered with Kaduna State University to construct a 150-capacity lecture theatre in the university.

The gesture is part of the commission’s resolve to pro mote insurance education towards achieving human capital development in Nigeria. It is also a fulfilment of the part of the commission’s mandates as provided for in Section 19 (c) of its enabling law, the NAICOM Act 1997.

The Lecture Theatre named ‘NAICOM Building’ was achieved through the financial assistance of NAICOM under the programme called the Financial Assistance to Tertiary Institutions (FATI). Speaking during the commissioning of the building in Kaduna on Thursday, the Com- missioner for Insurance, Mr. Olorundare Thomas, commended the management of the university for delivering on the project within a good time.

He also expressed gratitude on behalf of the Governing Board, Management and Staff of NAICOM to the Governing Council and Management of The Kaduna State University (KASU), for the honour done the Commission, by naming the facility after NAICOM.

Thomas said: “In line with the request of the Institution that the project be jointly done by NAICOM and the Kaduna State University in order to have a befitting structure, NAICOM approved the request which was the first of its kind. I wish to submit that, the Commission is highly pleased with what we are commissioning today

