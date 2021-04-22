News

NAICOM revokes UNIC Insurance’s operational licence

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday announced the cancellation of the operational licence issued to UNIC Insurance Plc. The commission said the operational licence; RIC 043, was revoked with effect from March 25. The commission made the announcement in a notice to the general public and policy holders. NAICOM said the decision was in exercise of the powers conferred on it by enabling laws.

