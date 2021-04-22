NAICOM revokes UNIC Insurance’s operational licence

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday announced the cancellation of the operational licence issued to UNIC Insurance Plc. The commission said the operational licence; RIC 043, was revoked with effect from March 25. The commission made the announcement in a notice to the general public and policy holders. NAICOM said the decision was in exercise of the powers conferred on it by enabling laws.
