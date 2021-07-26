NAICOM, SERVICOM deliberate on enhanced service delivery

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, has assured the leadership of the Service Compact (SERVICOM) that the mission will assist it in achieving its objectives to Nigerians. While giving the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Commission by SERVCOM,

Thomas assured the agency that the commission would set up a committee under the SERVICOM unit to meet and make recommendations so as to promote an effective service delivery initiatives in the sector.

“We are looking forward to the implementation of the service charter of the NAICOM and to take the service charters to zonal offices to see the values we can add to rejig the unit through knowledge sharing.

“This will help NAICOM streamline its activities towards citizens engagements to get quality services as stipulated in the service charter of the commission,” he said.

A statement by SERVICOM Public Relation Manager, Mrs Henrietta Okokon, said the commission proposed collaboration with NAICOM during the meeting. National Coordinator, SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnena Akajemeli, made her intention known.

In order for the synergy to be effective, Akajemeli called on the commissioner to strategically position the commission through collaborative efforts with SERVICOM to achieve effective service delivery.

According to her, “public service is the only contact that most citizens have with the government.”

She said that SERVICOM was focused in improving the quality of contact with the public by working with Minis tries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure effective service delivery in Nigeria.

Akajimeli said that the commission had a crucial role in ensuring safety of lives and property of citizens by making sure that an effective administration was established for the conduct of insurance businesses in Nigeria.

She said that the commission was also positioned to ensure adequate protection of strategic government’s assets and other property

