NAICOM tasks insurers on anti-money laundering regulation

As part of support for the country’s antimoney laundering battle, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has charged insurers to comply with the global Antimoney Laundering Combating Financial Crime Terrorism (AMLCFCT) regulation.

Disclosing this in Lagos last week after a meeting of the Insurers’ Committee members, the Chairman, Publicity and Communications of the Committee, Mrs Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said insurance firms should ensure that practitioners are conversant with AMLCFCT regulations.

The Committee comprises of NAICOM directors and CEO’s of all insurance companies. Ebelechukwu, who spoke with newsmen on the outcome of a joint meeting with NICON and the Committee, said: “This is to ensure that from industry perspective, we can contribute more positively to Nigeria.

“The general rating of the country in terms of AMLCFCT is low, so, every sector is expected to charge its players to ensure that the rating is improved.” Ebelechukwu, also Managing Director, NSIA Insurance, said that the directive was also to ensure that every sector of the economy must be up to-date with customer due diligence.

On the upward review of the third-party motor insurance and ECOWAS Brown Card, Ebelechukwu said that there was no position taken on the new price. She said: “The commission had directed that the process for the new price should be completed by the end of April.”

