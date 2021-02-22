Business

NAICOM tasks insurers on use of technology

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has advised operators in the insurance sector to embrace technology if in order to grow their business.

 

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, while addressing the stakeholders, lamented the declining participation of local insurers in big ticket businesses due to lack of technology.

 

He said: “The industry must embrace technology to move forward. The industry must invest handsomely in technology, which is one of our key drivers for developing the market. Institutions should be prepared to digitalize their processes, procedures and systems in order to make their operation seamless and real time.” He stated that the commission was investing heavily in automating its processes and expects nothing less from insurance institutions. According to him, “as business owners and as businesses spring up, we must ensure that we put the right processes in place in trying to manage our assets and ensure that we have more strategic thinking.” Thomas noted that more businesses were being reinsured abroad, which is further eroding the capacity of the local market. He said: “More businesses especially in the aviation sector and oil and gas are now being reinsured abroad. Of more concern is the declining participation of life companies in the annuity business which is the emerging business for our industry.

 

These are the areas where the industry can impose itself on the economy through the control of funds for national development; unfortunately, we are missing it.”

 

The commissioner further advised the insured public not to discard insurance as part of measures to cut cost in the face of the harsh economic situation. He said:

 

“It is good to reduce cost but in terms of insurance, people should ensure that all assets are adequately insured. It is good to have a good risk management framework as well as be able to manage our insurances and assets

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CAMA: Breaking circle of losses at CAC

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

For first time, in the 2020 fiscal year, the CAC, popular for sustaining revenue losses, broke the circle on the crest of reform by CAMA 2020, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports From 2017 to 2018 and part of 2019, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigeria’s authorised agency with mandate to undertake business registration, had a gaping hole. […]
Business

Naira strengthens further against dollar on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira had continued to s t r e n g t h e n against the dollar on the parallel market in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new policy on diaspora remittances. Data obtained from “Abokifx,” a website that tracks forex rates on the parallel market, shows that the naira […]
Business

Airlines advised to tap into AfDB’s finance option

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Airline operators and business organisations in the Nigerian aviation industry have been advised to tap into opportunities offered by African Development Bank (AfDB) and other financial institutions on the continent to prevent collapse.   The airline operators were also advised to align their business plans with safety management system in order to prevent early close […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica