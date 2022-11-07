Business

NAICOM tasks operators on innovative products

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has tasked industry’s players on importance of developing innovative products, distribution channels; massive infrastructure development and deployment of technology among other requirements to meet the expectation of today’s consumers.

Cueing into such innovations by insurance firms, NAICOM said will lead to the creation of new experiences that add value inline with current rejuvenation trend in financial service sector. Commissioner for insurance/ NAICOM CEO Mr. Sunday Thomas stated this over the weekend in Lagos at a one day seminar organised by the Commission for insurance and finance Correspondents.

Themed “Future of the Nigerian Insurance sector in a shifting landscape,” Thomas said the theme was deliberately chosen to address rapid changes in insurance business environment over the last few years.

Recalling some of the existential challenges that assailed the economy in recent times such as COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine conflict which left people still struggling with what had changed; and how to really sort facts from fiction, he called for total shift in insurance approach.

“Considering the rates of inflation and foreign exchange, security challenges and how we as insurers could help alleviate the inherent risk facing insurance consumers and being a source    of long-term funding for capital projects,” he said.

He pledged that as regulator, NAICOM shall continue to consolidate on the administration’s cardinal agenda of developing the market and fostering insurance inclusion along with mutual collaboration of the press and other relevant stakeholders.

To this end, he said the commission will continue its execution of various regulatory and market development initiatives to uplift the insurance sector to a global standard.

Some of these initiatives , he stated include, engaging stakeholders including state governments towards ensuring domestication of the laws to ensure compliance with compulsory insurances and improve the business of insurance in their respective states, driving Market Development and Restructuring Initiative (MDRI) to promote compulsory insurance products, feasibility assessment for index based risk transfer solution in the agricultural sector; financial inclusion drive via focused insurance awareness campaign for the financially excluded; launch of the insurtech accelerator platforms under the insurance market development programme and risk based supervision amongst others

 

