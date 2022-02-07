Business

NAICOM unveils guidelines for insurance web aggregators

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has released operational guidelines to serve as a working document to register, supervise and monitor web aggregators.

 

A web aggregator is a company registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act No 1 of 1991 “CAMA” approved by NAICOM under this guideline, which maintains/ owns a website and owns information pertaining to insurance products and price/ features comparisons of products of different insurers and offers leads to an insurer.

 

A statement made available said: “NAICOM by provisions of Section 49(1B) of NAICOM Act 1991, hereby issues the following guidelines on licensing and operation of Web Aggregators. “Therefore, this guidelines comes into effect on the date of release to the insurance industry.

 

“Also, the guidelines shall apply to all Web Aggregators and insurers respectively carrying on insurance business in Nigeria. “Besides, this guidelines shall be read in conjunction with other relevant legislation, guidelines and circulars as determined to be applicable to the nearly inclusive distribution channels approved by the Commission.”

 

The Commission noted that highlights of the guidelines included the fact that the web aggregator is expected to have a minimum share capital not less than N5 million as at the date of application and shall continue to maintain same throughout the license period, and registration fee for license at N3 million.

 

“Equally, intending investors shall pay N500,000 non-refundable application fee after which such investor will pay N2.5 million as licensing fees, and license renewal shall cost N1 million,” the Commission noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Balami: Jet A1 price, aircraft maintenance are airline operators’ critical challenges

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

The recent issuance of an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) certificate to 7Star Global Hangar Ltd to operate an all-inclusive Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility has elicited joy amongst airline operators and the entire aviation stakeholders as that could stem the over $1 billion capital flight usually expended on aircraft maintenance repairs overseas. The Chief […]
Business

Scams: Wema Bank cautions customers

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank Plc has urged its customers to beware of fraudsters and impostors seeking to take advantage of the current economic situation to defraud unsuspecting victims. In line with the regulatory requirement from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the bank has sent out series of scam alerts, stressing the need for customers to be mindful […]
Business

Literacy Day: FirstBank drives e-learning amid COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Even as uncertainty lingers over when schools in the country shut down since March as part of government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease would fully reopen for academic activities, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reiterated its resolve to make electronic learning (e-learning) accessible to Nigerians as part of its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica