The ongoing Nigeria reality competition television series called Naija Hood Rep has tasked the housemates to present their cultures in a dramatic form during Day 19. Following the daily airing of the show on Nevada bridge TV App or Nevada bridge TV YouTube, The Landlord, having put the hood reps in groups, directed them to include name of the hood, location of the hood, culture of hood, dialect, celebrities and predominant celebrities of the hood.

The Landlord added that they would be judged on the basis of originality, creativity, teamwork and coordination. Group A dramatised the people of Yenogoa, Asaba, Akure and Isale-Eko, where a Yenogoa man is the canoe paddler and the rest are passengers on the boat, discussing the food, dress and language of their respective cultures. In Group B, the Maiduguri character described the people as humble, explaining that both the rich and the poor sit on the floor and that they have fresh fish over there.

The Enugu rep said that they love eating Abacha, peppery ponmo and catfish and that they grow a lot of fresh fruits. Group C was composed of the people of Warri, Mokola (Ibadan) and Ilasamaja (Lagos). Warri Hood rep said they are the original owners of pidgin language and that Urhobo, Itsekiri and Ijaw are the three major ethnic groups in Delta State. While the people of Mokola in Ibadan love amala, gbegiri and ewedu, as The Hood rep pointed out that the men prostrate while the women kneel down to greet the elderly ones. The Ilasamaja Hood rep described the people as hustlers, who like to eat akara and bread, with football as their most popular hobby.

The representatives of Group D were Edo, Calabar and Ajegunle. Edo rep said the people are known for beads and rafia works, mentioning predominant celebrities like Majek Fashek, Rema and Edopikin. The Calabar rep said the Efiks complexion is usually white due to the influence of colonialism, identifying Kate Henshaw, MC Galaxy, Ubi Franklin and so many others as their predominant celebrities. While describing Ajegunle as a mixed tribe, the rep said the local dialect is pidgin and Yoruba, with such celebrities as E-money, Oritsefemi, and Basketmouth. Otukpo (Benue State) and Chanchangan (Niger State) made up Group E. While Otukpo Hood rep identified Idoma as the local dialect, the Chanchangan said his people have Nupe and Hausa as their major languages.

The Chief Executive Officer, Nevada Bridge TV, Neville Sajere, noted that the show is targeted at the roots creation of nostalgia for those whose regions are deeply rooted in the hoods while serving as a tool of learning and unifying the different cultures at the same time. “The show is targeted to the roots creation of nostalgia for those whose regions are deeply rooted in these hoods while simultaneously serving as a tool of leaving and unifying of the different cultures.” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...