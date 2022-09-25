Naija Star Search: Contestants take audience back memory lane of Afrobeats hit songs

The main show of Naija Star Search kicked off recently with contestants drawing emotions from the audience as they played blasts from the past. Even the judges were not left out as they enjoyed the nostalgia brought on by the show. Seventeen contestants from across the country with diverse backgrounds and orientations will be groomed and slug it out to produce the next Afrobeats star. Grouped under Team Kenny, Team ID Cabasa and Team Asha, each team mesmerised viewers with sweet serenades as they took the audience back in memory lane. They didn’t not only sing hit Naija songs but also remixed them with a touch of street credibility and originality. Team Kennis performed Baby I Got It by Capital FEMI featuring Eedris Abdulkareem. Team Asha Gangali performed You is the One by Azadus. While Team ID Cabasa performed live in Yankee by Eedris Abdulkareem. The band also plays a vital role in interpreting the contestants’ performances. “That’s just a warm-up to the show,” lead judge, Kenny Ogungbe said as the stage promises to be hotter this Sunday at 8 pm on ST Nollywood channels and StarTimes-ON app. Naija Star Search is a partnership between Kennis Music and StarTimes. Naija Star Search is fashioned as an exclusive Afrobeats show, the first of its kind in the country. With guidance and criticism from the judges, the contestants will be schooled in the art and business of Afrobeats music for the next three months.
Related Articles
I make movies that positively impact lives –Christiana Boluwade
American-based filmmaker and Nollywood actress, Christiana Boluwade said that as a Christian, he passion is to make movies that will positively impact the lives of viewers. She made this statement while speaking with our reporter about her latest movie that is ready to hit the cinemas ‘Alantakun (Spider) on February 11, 2022. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Be comfortable, classy in block-heel shoes
It is said that wearing a good shoe, takes you to great places. Block-heel shoes are a throwback from the 70s and till date, they are still the rave. Ladies, who know their fashion, say the most interesting quality this shoe has is the comfort it gives you. Block-heel shoes with a platform frontal is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Society Lady, Nkiru Anumudu adjusts to new realities
I t is without a cast of a doubt that life would never be the same for stylish society lady, Nkiru Anumudu, even as she continues to reflect on the fond memories and times shared with her late husband and billionaire businessman, Willy Anumudu, who passed on not long ago, after a brief illness. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)