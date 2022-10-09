Body & Soul

Naija Star Search: Eviction hammer hits ID Cabasa’s Team

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Thekhaleed and Esjay are the first housemates to be evicted from the ongoing Afrobeats premiere music reality show, Naija Star Search. Recall that the show took a new dimension when Team ID Cabasa was served an eviction notice last week. As part of the game’s twist, the team with the lowest audience rating would be on probation. Teammates would battle to save themselves by eliminating the weakest contestants among them. Unfortunately, the sledgehammers of the team fell on Thekhaleed and Esjay. Meanwhile, bubbling with an energetic spirit, street credibility, and raw talent, the contestants – grouped into three bands – ignited the hall with eclectic performances from blasts of legendary Tuface & Olamide. The audience was engulfed. They merrily sang along and clapped their hands as each team gave an electrifying performance. In the end, ID Cabasa’s team, down to four after 2 members were evicted, surprisingly gave the best performance, according to the audience votes. Even though the judges, Kenny Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali, gave a critical review of the performances, however, they agreed that there is a fast progression in the performances of the contestants, with ID Cabasa admitting that he has identified talents in the early stage of the competition who have the potentials of being the next Afrobeats superstar, but then warned them not to be too comfortable with their crafts. Were TheKhalleed and Esjay the weakest singers in the team? Perhaps, the weakest have kicked against the strongest? You can watch the survival instinct of these contestants in the recap of the show on the Naija Star Search’s YouTube channel. Naija Star Search airs every Sunday at 8 pm on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood and ST Yoruba. You can also watch on the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Mum, grandma inspired my afrocentric style –Jemiriye Adeniji

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Jemiriye Adeniji is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performing artist, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America. She was one of the talented singers who thrilled music lovers at the Nigerian Idol competition. Though she did not win, Jemiriye Adeniji had other plans after she left Nigeria. Aside performing on many notable music stages […]
Body & Soul

Samsung unveils Teni as new A-Series Ambassador

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Samsung Nigeria has unveiled burgeoning artiste, Teni the Entertainer, as ambassador for its A-Series range of mobile phones in Nigeria. The announcement was made official after Teni signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Samsung office in Lagos recently.   The Marketing Team lead, Samsung Nigeria, Chika Nnadozie, said Teni represents the core values of […]
Body & Soul

Femi Branch, Belinda Effah opens unorthodox, communication channel to God in new movie

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Carefully pursuing its vision of bringing compelling Christian messages to the big screens, Kingsview Original is set to release yet another groundbreaking movie, ‘Helpline’. ‘Helpline’ follows the story of Nonso, an 8-years-old and the second of two siblings. His parents have been happily married for 15 years but they have been having issues bordering around […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica