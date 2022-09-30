Arts & Entertainments

NAIJA Star Search: Team ID Cabasa in dicey situation

Afrobeats premiere music competition, Naija Star search, took a new dimension last Sunday as Team ID Cabasa was served an eviction notice. As part of the game’s twist, the team with the lowest audience rating would be on probation. Teammates would battle to save themselves by eliminating the weakest contestants among them. When the competition kicked off, team Asha was the underdog. Many had anticipated heavyweights like Team Kenny and Team ID Cabasa would have an easy sail based on their antecedents in the Nigerian music a l scene. But to everyone’s amazement, Team Asha has been outstanding. Each team performed various contemporary Afrobeats hits.

In the end, team Asha and Team Kenny stood out. Even though Team ID Cabasa received a thunderous ovation from the audience, this was not enough to sail them to the coast. On Sunday, Team ID Cabasa will present their weakest link for eviction. Whom will this be? Will that person be the weakest? Perhaps, the weakest have kicked against the strongest? This survival instinct will be unwrapped this Sunday at 8pm on the following StarTimes channels: ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood and ST Yoruba. You can also watch on the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

 

