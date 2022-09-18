Body & Soul

Naija Star Search: VJ Adams unveiled as host, main show begins

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye with Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The search for the next Afrobeats superstar enters a new phase as the group stage of Naija Star Search kicks off, with celebrity OAP, VJ Adams, as the show host. Seventeen contestants, made up of young and promising music talents, were unveiled by the judges last Sunday.

 

They will perform only Naija songs, starting with the classics and contemporaries to warm their vibes (ginger their swagger) and then singing original songs composed by themselves. In the group phase, the contestants are grouped under the judges for mentoring.

 

It is expected that the show’s judges, Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali, will use their wealth of experience to bring out the stars in these young gems.

 

The contestants under Team Asha include Sparrowh, TOMs, MB Dre, Specko and Kachi; For Team Cabasa, there are Jaydbody, Greysky, Denerio, Esjay, Thekhaleed and Skimzo; while Team Keke has eMzez, Eniolá, Black Bella, SKIFFY, Melo and Jazzman. They will compete to earn a place among the final seven to be groomed by the Kennis Music label and given a platform to turn their raw talents into superstars, in addition to the N10 million prize.

Aside from the electrifying performances by the contestants, the show is full of drama, intense competition and passion as the twists of the game cause mixed emotions. Naija Star Search is a reality show aimed at discovering the next generation of Afrobeats superstars.

Comparing Naija Star Search to the future of Afrobeats, Kenny Ogungbe said: “Afrobeats will never die. The people sustaining it now are in their mid-twenties and thirties. To sustain it, we need to groom new talents in their teens so that in the next ten years, we will still have those holding it. We are here for the future to project the beauty of Naija music.”

 

The host, Adams Ibrahim Adebola, popularly known as VJ Adams, is a celebrated video jockey, television presenter and executive producer. Formerly an OAP with Sound City, VJ Adams is widely sought-after across Africa to anchor trendy shows

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Femi Branch, Belinda Effah opens unorthodox, communication channel to God in new movie

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Carefully pursuing its vision of bringing compelling Christian messages to the big screens, Kingsview Original is set to release yet another groundbreaking movie, ‘Helpline’. ‘Helpline’ follows the story of Nonso, an 8-years-old and the second of two siblings. His parents have been happily married for 15 years but they have been having issues bordering around […]
Body & Soul

Unveiling Delta’s super Permanent Secretary, Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Among the civil servants in Delta State, Sir Edwin Egwonomu Ogidi-Gbegbaje, Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol, comes top. This is because he strictly adheres to details and handles his duties with dedication and utmost calmness.   A major attribute synonymous with this Delta-born among others, is his hardworking nature that has culminated […]
Body & Soul

Best ways to style ripped jeans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ripped jeans, crazy jeans, rugged jeans, whichever name you choose is not wrong for the funky pants that is all season friendly.   The rugged style was perceived to have started from less privileged people who had no option than to wear their jeans even though it is worn out and torn. But with time, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica