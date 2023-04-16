Naija Super 8: Organisers promise premium excitement

Flykite Productions, the organisers of the Naija Super 8, have promised football- loving Nigerians that the inaugural edition of the tournament will be filled with premium excitement. According to a statement issued by the company, the Managing Director, Mr Jenkins Alumona stated that the tournament, which is licensed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and is fully backed by the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and the Nigerian National League (NNL) among other major stakeholders, will introduce excitement-filled innovations that will reignite fan interest in local football clubs. “The Naija Super 8 is an offseason football tournament, which is set to disrupt the Nigerian club football terrain. It is a fan-driven tournament because we understand that football is nothing without them.

It is worthy of note that the tournament is open to clubs currently participating both in the Nigerian Professional Football League and the Nigerian National League. Regardless of your league status, as long as you have the fans behind you, you have a good chance of making it to the playoffs. “We want to assure football fans that the tournament will exceed their expectations. It promises to be exciting and rewarding for both the clubs and the fans. The fans can also expect musical performances from A-list artistes to complement the thrill of exciting football to be played at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, Lagos State throughout the course of the main tournament,” Alumona was quoted to have said