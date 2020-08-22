Naija7 Wonders project to inspire Nigerian tourism rebirth

Organisers of the season two of Naija7 Wonders project have disclosed that the project would help greatly the recovery of Nigerian tourism as it is focused on the promotion of domestic tourism through its projection of tourist attractions and assets scattered across the country.

This is even as the organizers, Travellers Magazine, have released the guideline for the project, which elicit the involvement of some Nigerian tourism promoters in highlighting and showcase the country’s tourism resources for the benefit of the people.

With the first edition which was endorsed by the federal government in 2010 and spanning 2012, the second edition which commenced this year following the outbreak of COVID 0 19, is seeking also the partnership of relevant government agencies and private sector in the realization of the dream project. As Nigeria 60th Independence approaches, the Project Director, Ikechi Uko, who is also the publisher of ATQ.com and organizer of Akwabba Africa Travel Market, emphasized the importance of: ‘‘Creating a new sense of national pride and develop a communal love for our country.

‘‘Therefore, the theme of the season two is taken from the old national anthem; ‘Though tribe and tongue may differ in brotherhood we stand.’ The need to get Nigerians to love Nigeria is the main reason for the search for the Seven Wonders of Nigeria.’’ He further stated that: ‘‘Tourism is the largest employer of labour globally and there is no reason why this should not be the same in Nigeria,’’ adding that: ‘‘The Naija7wonders Project as it is tagged is to select and position some national icons that can be promoted domestically and internationally.’’

‘‘People do not visit where they do not know, therefore, the search itself will draw the attention of Nigerians to the long forgotten beauties, the often ignored and sometimes downgraded phenomenal treasures of Nigeria.’’ To achieve this, he said that: ‘‘Private sector players in the tourism community and members of the Tourism 100 Club have decided to pursue this as a national duty to promote and share images and destinations to all and sundry as a way of generating tourism traffic to these destinations.’’

The project is expected to span 12 months beginning from November this year, with Travellers Magazine and atqnews.com as the promoters. He disclosed that first phase of the project was initiated in June with the introduction of a weekly zoom section where at least five mem- bers of the Tourism 100 Club share their experiences of favourite spots in Nigeria. Aside this, he said that state governments and other stakeholders are expected to nominate tourist sites of their choice in September while the shortlisted sites would be revealed in November.

‘‘Expeditions will then be organised to the sites by tour operators while media and public votes will be done to select the winners,’’ said Uko, adding that: ‘‘The Tourism 100 Club members who number up to 300 will act as judges for the final result.’’ According to the project’s guideline, a state or community can nominate any man made or natural sites for short listing. While of the benefits to be enjoyed by nominated sites include: Global and national attention to hidden features of the sites; Attraction of investors to the sites; Increase brand visibility and global positioning of locations and sites; Growing name recognition of sites; Attraction of more tourists from local and international; Cultural growth and affinity to destinations. Growth and boost in economic activities through increased visitors’ traffic; Infrastructure de- velopment attraction due t o popularity of destination; Improved brand image for surround-ing environs; and Global connectivity through tourism and travel.

Uko further stated that: ‘‘Shortlisted sites will get a certificate qualifying them as nominees in November 2020. They will be listed on websites and promoted to Nigerians for selection. Promotions will be done online and offline. While on registration, Uko said that it is opened to anyone interested to register sites of choice, however, he emphasized that: ‘‘To register a site, you have to have a relationship with the site that enables you to promote the site and organise an expedition when it is needed.

On the modalities leading to the final selection, he disclosed that at the end of the first selection process that flags will be issued to the 50 shortlisted sites in April 2021 will branded billboards will be erected at the locations to show that they were shortlisted as Top 50.

The next phase will be the short listing of Top 25 sites from the Top 50 sites and plagues issued to these sites in September in addition to certificate, flags and billboards as well as branded toilets and conveniences built for visitors in these sites. He said that the final votes expected in November 2021/2022 will produce the Top Seven attractions in Nigeria. These sites will get an Obelisk built at the sites to signify that they are the Wonders of Nigeria. They will in addition receive certificate, flags, billboards, plaques, and conveniences.

Like this: Like Loading...