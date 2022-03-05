NaijaFood By NIHOTOUR partners Abuja Jabamah 2022 on Bleisure tourism event

As preparations gather momentum for the first ever Bleisure (Business and leisure) tourism event to be organised in Nigeria by Abuja Jabamah 2022, the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has been revealed as partner for the event.

This development was disclosed by the head of the organising team, Ikechi Uko. According to him, the tourism training institute through its NaijaFood, which has top rated chefs of the institute, will support the event, which is billed to hold between March 11 and 12 in Abuja.

Uko said the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, signed the partner deal during a recent meeting in Abuja. The DG, he said, disclosed that the event is a great opportunity to showcase authentic Nigerian food and promote the gastronomic component of tourism, hence the decision to support the event.

NIHOTOUR launched NaijaFood, a gastronomy event, last year to stimulate interest in Nigerian food culture. The 2022 Abuja Jabamah event will offer the institute’s chefs an opportunity to showcase their culinary skills and mastery of Nigeria’s food culture.

According to Uko, Bleisure is a combination of leisure and business. It will be an experiential event that engages the five senses. The Abuja Jabamah will enable participants to see, touch, taste, smell and hear the city of Abuja.

The formal event of Travellers Awards 2011 and B2B networking session will hold on Friday, March 11 while the picnic and party will be on Saturday, March 12. The picnic and party event will have a bouquet of cuisine from all the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. The delegates will be treated to the best soups and street food from all corners of Nigeria.

“We are known for Akwaaba African Travel Market and Accra Weizo. Now we are bringing a new concept to the market place; the Bleisure event. We are happy to have NIHOTOUR as our partner,” said Uko.

Travellers Award 2021 will be the main event for March 11. It is an annual award for the best performers in the travel industry. The award was set up to recognise individuals and firms who have excelled in aviation, travel and tourism; and who also have contributed immensely to the growth of aviation, hotels business, tourism and travels in Nigeria.

Top tourism promoters in Nigeria, the best airlines and hotels that will be honoured during the award event have all been unveiled.

