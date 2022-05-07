NaijaHoodRep: Lawani, Ifeking evicted as other reps save Jenniesimpss

The ongoing Reality Television show, Naija Hood Rep, has evicted both Lawani and Ifeking, representing Obalende and Ilorin hoods respectively at the last eviction show. Of the three with lowest votes, Jenniesimpss was saved by other Hood reps who queued behind her based on the instructions given by the landlord. Meanwhile, Lotto64banks, Omeche, ghetto smaller Caroline, ramzy and Dezign were saved by voters. Fockelly, Imade, Jenniesimpss, Don David, Lovezoe, Boman and Queenifa were also saved.

The Landlord explained that they were all nominated for eviction due to their bad behaviour last week. He noted that the three Hood reps standing have the lowest votes and naturally should be evicted but put the power in the hands of other Hood reps to save one of the three.

While giving his last speech in the house, Lawani expressed dissatisfaction towards his eviction but stayed positive. He, therefore, gave gratitude to God as he assured of keeping it going. “I think everybody in my position would feel bad. I feel bad but I am staying positive. “I believe the road does not end here. I believe nothing happens to me by chance.

“I am grateful to God and the universe for this moment. I will keep it ongoing.” Lawani said. Also speaking, Ifeking said she never expected to stay in the show for long and lauded herself for getting the level. “I don’t know why I am happy but believe me sincerely when I came to this show I thought I won’t last one week.”

