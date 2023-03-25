Naija’s music sensation CityBaze drops hot banging new single

Blessed with a voice that melts the heart, one of Nigeria’s rising music stars, Samuel Osemudiame Odeh, professionally known as ‘CityBaze’, has hit his fans with a new single, ‘Be Myne’.

Born on August 2, 1992, CityBaze is an Italian-based singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. He is regarded as one of the most influential Nigerian artistes in Europe. He became known after releasing his second debut single, ‘Endsars’ on October 28, 2020, in solidarity with the waves of youth protests across the country at the time against the high-handedness and extrajudicial killings by officials of now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS); a notorious arm of the Nigeria police force.

The latest single by CityBaze with Empire Music is a beautifully-crafted three-minute, four second track with rich infusion of Afrobeats; CityBaze, genre of music. The song highlights his attractive vocals which sufficiently flavoured it to be one worth jamming to all day.

The creativity deployed in his latest song is a proof to the promise by CityBaze who, vowed earlier in the year, that 2023 is “gonna be a game changer.” In ‘BeMyne’, the singer prayed the love of an imaginary lady, with a vow to take her around the world as the only one his heart desires.

The craft displayed by CityBaze in the love-themed song lays credence to the central place love occupies in the heart of every human, of which he is one. It could be one common subject singers dedicate a lot of tracks to, it remains equally untapped still.

Samuel Osemudiame Odeh enjoys huge following around the world. His videos are smash hits on YouTube, raking hundreds of thousands of views. Citybaze has a number of amazing singles to his credit.

More than two years ago, he released visuals for ‘Culio’, before that of ‘Endsars’. He stunned again with ‘One More Chance’, featuring SpartGee, then ‘Matter’, in which he featured Pappy Kojo. His last single before ‘Be Myne’ was ‘African Queen’, featuring Tommy Kuti.

‘Be Myne’ by CityBaze is available on international streaming platform, Spotify.

