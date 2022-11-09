News

NaijaVibe celebrates its 10th anniversary

Pop Culture and Entertainment website, NaijaVibe.net has decided to mark its 10th anniversary for its users and well-wishers across the world.

The company which focuses on offering the best and latest updates on entertainment has planned to release a mixtape tagged ‘NaijaVibe at 10’ to mark this feat, and the mixtape is a collection of current songs making waves in Nigeria; a playlist put together by one of its in-house Disk Jockeys, Dj Ehyo.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Nzurum, the platform has stood the test of time and deserves to be celebrated.
He said “NaijaVibe.net has stood the test of time for 10 years organizing some of the biggest campus concerts, trade events and gigs in collaboration with top partners.
We’ve stayed consistent, creative and collaborating with some of the big brands in the Nigerian entertainment and marketing space.”
Sharing the secret to its company’s success of over 10 years, he said being able to tell the Nigerian story has helped its brand grow.
He however noted that the company will also hold an in-house dinner for staff, associates and friends.

Meanwhile speaking on Cooperate Social Responsibility(CSR) projects organized by the company, Head of Operations, Wilson Odijie said: “In September we in collaboration with SFI Africa Brands gave out JanSport Backpacks to students during the back-to-school campaign”.

 

