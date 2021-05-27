Business

‘Naira adjustment’ll increase states’ debt service costs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s adoption of N410.25/$1 as the country’s official exchange rate will lead to an increase in states’ external debt service obligations, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Ltd have said. In a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts, while commenting on CBN’s recent updating of its website homepage to reflect the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing (NAFEX), also known as the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window rate NAFEX rate- of N410.25/$1, as against the former official exchange rate of N379/$1, predicted that the move would push up external debt service obligations for state governments, as well as the landing cost of imported petroleum products, by eight to nine per cent. The analysts stated: “In what could be another step in the gradual harmonisation of exchange rates, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has removed the official rate of N379/$ from its website.

“This follows the announcement by the Finance Minister (in March), that the official rate had been scrapped and the Nigerian government had adopted the NAFEX exchange rate as the official rate of conversion for FAAC allocations. “With this move, the NAFEX rate is now regarded as the default rate for all official and legitimate transactions. This means that all government inflows will now be monetised at the NAFEX rate (currently at N410/$).

