Naira appreciates at I&E window

The naira strengthened at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N408.60 per dollar from N410/$1 on Monday, data on the FMDQ website shows.

In recent weeks, naira has consistently closed weaker against the dollar at the I&E window, thus fuelling speculation that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could be planning further weakening of the local currency.

On December 31, last year, naira had closed at N410.25 at the I&E window, triggering speculation that CBN had devalued the local currency. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said last year that the apex bank will pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate.

Naira was under pressure on the parallel market for most part of 2020 due to foreign exchange scarcity occasioned by the slump in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings

