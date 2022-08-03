Business

Naira appreciates at parallel market, sells at N668/$1

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The naira continued its recovery at the parallel market yesterday, strengthening to N668 per dollar compared with N687/$1 on Monday. Traders attributed the local currency’s recovery to increased dollar liquidity in the market. However, the naira closed weaker at N417.19 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, compared with N416/$1 at the previous trading session, according to data on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) website. New Telegraph reports that on Friday, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, at the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, issued a statement urging Nigerians not to panic over the sharp drop in the value of the naira at the parallel market, last week. He said the apex bank would continue to make deliberate efforts to avoid further depreciation of the naira.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: Inflation may rise to 16.7% by end-June

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate, which increased to 15.92 per cent in March from 15.7 per cent in the previous month, will maintain its uptrend and reach 16.7 per cent at the end of the second quarter (June) analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said.   The analysts, who made the prediction in the “Coronation Economic […]
Business

Oil price tops $108 a barrel ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday ahead of the periodic meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, climbed 3.35 per cent to $108.25 a barrel at 10.20 GMT+1 — the first time since April 29. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also witnessed […]
Business

Nigerian certificates edge seafarers out off global waters

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Certificate of Competency (CoC) issued by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is restricting Nigerian seafarers from working within the nation and global waters.   It was gathered that the inability of the country to provide career progression for seafarers was another challenge, while their welfare as enshrined in MSC 2006 are poorly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica