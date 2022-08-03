Naira appreciates at parallel market, sells at N668/$1

The naira continued its recovery at the parallel market yesterday, strengthening to N668 per dollar compared with N687/$1 on Monday. Traders attributed the local currency’s recovery to increased dollar liquidity in the market. However, the naira closed weaker at N417.19 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, compared with N416/$1 at the previous trading session, according to data on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) website. New Telegraph reports that on Friday, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, at the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, issued a statement urging Nigerians not to panic over the sharp drop in the value of the naira at the parallel market, last week. He said the apex bank would continue to make deliberate efforts to avoid further depreciation of the naira.
Related Articles
Analysts: Inflation may rise to 16.7% by end-June
Nigeria’s headline inflation rate, which increased to 15.92 per cent in March from 15.7 per cent in the previous month, will maintain its uptrend and reach 16.7 per cent at the end of the second quarter (June) analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in the “Coronation Economic […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oil price tops $108 a barrel ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Oil prices rose on Wednesday ahead of the periodic meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, climbed 3.35 per cent to $108.25 a barrel at 10.20 GMT+1 — the first time since April 29. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also witnessed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigerian certificates edge seafarers out off global waters
The Certificate of Competency (CoC) issued by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is restricting Nigerian seafarers from working within the nation and global waters. It was gathered that the inability of the country to provide career progression for seafarers was another challenge, while their welfare as enshrined in MSC 2006 are poorly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)