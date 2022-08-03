Naira appreciates at parallel market, sells at N668/$1

The naira continued its recovery at the parallel market yesterday, strengthening to N668 per dollar compared with N687/$1 on Monday. Traders attributed the local currency’s recovery to increased dollar liquidity in the market. However, the naira closed weaker at N417.19 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, compared with N416/$1 at the previous trading session, according to data on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) website. New Telegraph reports that on Friday, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, at the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwasinobi, issued a statement urging Nigerians not to panic over the sharp drop in the value of the naira at the parallel market, last week. He said the apex bank would continue to make deliberate efforts to avoid further depreciation of the naira.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...