Naira appreciates further, exchanges at 418/$

The naira on Wednesday exchanged at 418.00 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, compared to 419 traded on Tuesday, representing 0.24 per cent appreciation. The open indicative rate closed at N417.79 to the dollar on Wednesday. An exchange rate of N444.00 to dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N418.00. Naira sold for as low as 413 to dollar within the day’s trading. A total of 108.33 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

