Naira appreciates further, exchanges at 418/$

The naira on Wednesday exchanged at 418.00 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, compared to 419 traded on Tuesday, representing 0.24 per cent appreciation. The open indicative rate closed at N417.79 to the dollar on Wednesday. An exchange rate of N444.00 to dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N418.00. Naira sold for as low as 413 to dollar within the day’s trading. A total of 108.33 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.
IMF to G20: Take strong action for developing economies
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the Group of 20 countries to take strong policy actions to reverse a "dangerous divergence" that threatens to leave most developing economies, grappling with the Covid-19 crisis, languishing for years. IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, who stated this in a blog on Wednesday, said "much stronger international collaboration"
Inland transportation'll trigger devt, says Akerele
After about 30 years of inactivity, Onitsha River Port recently it's first cargoes transported from Lagos by barges in what promises to boost commercial activities in the South East and reduce the Apapa gridlock. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that for big time importers from the region the Port could be a big relief for importers from
Dubai Expo 2021: Nigeria's window to the world – Convener
The incoming Nigeria EXPO 2021 billed for Dubai put together with the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI) is designed to showcase activities of Nigeria's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs to the world. Expo Convener, Isa Yusuf Sago, stated this recently in Abuja when the committee on Enjoy Nigeria EXPO 2021
