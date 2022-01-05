Business

Naira appreciates on I&E window

The local currency, naira, gained marginally against dollar on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market yesterday, closing at N422. 67 per dollar compared with N426.25/$1 earlier in the day, data from the FMDQ Security Exchange, where forex is officially traded, showed. Data on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s website yesterday, however, indicated that the apex bank has adjusted the value of the local currency further down to N413.67 per dollar from N413.49/$1 last Friday.

Naira weakened to a record low of N435 per dollar on the I&E window on Friday after the apex bank adjusted the value of the local currency down to N413.49 per dollar compared with N412.7/$1 on the previous day. New Telegraph had reported that naira appreciated on the parallel market early last Thursday, rising to to N560/$1 from N569/$1 recorded the previous day.

Forex dealers had attributed the appreciation of naira to the usual low demand for foreign exchange during the festive season, given that many importers take time off to enjoy the season. However, by Friday, naira had dropped to N570 per dollar on the parallel market as demand for forex surged. There had been speculation that naira’s weakening on the official forex window on the last day of 2021 suggested that CBN was gearing up to weaken the local currency in 2022, as it was worried about the steady drop in the external reserves in recent weeks.

 

Our Reporters

