Naira appreciates to N485/$1 on parallel market

The naira appreciated against the dollar on the parallel market yesterday, closing at N485 per dollar from N490/$1 on Tuesday, according to traders. Data obtained from “Abokifx,” a website that tracks forex rates on the parallel market, showed that the naira strengthened to N470 per dollar earlier yesterday before closing at N485/$1. Analysts attribute the local currency’s appreciation to Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new policy on diaspora remittances, which according them, seems to be having a significant impact on the parallel market, as dollar supply has increased in that segment of the market. On Monday, the apex bank directed that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances and foreign exchange transfers into domiciliary account should be allowed to receive such inflows in foreign currency. Prior to the new policy, the naira had fallen to a four year low of N500/$1.
Related Articles
CBN: Manufacturing PMI slides further to 41.1 in June
The Coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on the Nigerian economy as the latest Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector for the second consecutive month. The report, which was posted on CBN’s website yesterday, shows that the manufacturing PMI for June dropped […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19 spurs online remittances in Africa
The closure of land borders on the continent, occasioned by the coronavirus(covid-19) pandemic, is pushing many African migrants towards digital transfer services, thereby fuelling a boom for Africa-focused money transfer companies, Reuters reported yesterday. According to the new agency, business is booming for the money transfer companies, despite predictions from the World Bank of a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Airtel CEO named Industry Personality of the Year
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, has been named the Africa Industry Personality of the Year by the editorial board of the well-respected African Leadership Magazine, organisers of the prestigious African Business Leadership Awards 2020. Ogunsanya was presented the award at a colourful virtual ceremony held on September 30, 2020, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)