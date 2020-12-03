Naira appreciates to N485/$1 on parallel market

Business

The naira appreciated against the dollar on the parallel market yesterday, closing at N485 per dollar from N490/$1 on Tuesday, according to traders. Data obtained from “Abokifx,” a website that tracks forex rates on the parallel market, showed that the naira strengthened to N470 per dollar earlier yesterday before closing at N485/$1. Analysts attribute the local currency’s appreciation to Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new policy on diaspora remittances, which according them, seems to be having a significant impact on the parallel market, as dollar supply has increased in that segment of the market. On Monday, the apex bank directed that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances and foreign exchange transfers into domiciliary account should be allowed to receive such inflows in foreign currency. Prior to the new policy, the naira had fallen to a four year low of N500/$1.

