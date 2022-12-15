Naira: Cashless transaction going full blast

Ten years after testrunning cashless policy’s efficacy, a technology-driven transactions as a replacement for raw cash transaction, Abdulwahab Isa evaluates the apex bank’s preparation for the policy’s full takeoff

The subtle resistance against implementation of cashless economy syncs with one of the popular sayings that Nigeria is not in short supply of good policies, but that the drawback has always been unwilling implementation. Nigeria’s journey to a cashless economy is not a happenstance. It’s an integral part of the financial inclusion strategy structured for phased implementation. Dated 2012, financial inclusion strategy, and cashless economy being the ultimate end stage of financial inclusion predates the era of Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele. Mr. Emefiele is a mere finisher of financial inclusion and cashless economy.

Recall that the government in 2012 adopted the National Financial Inclusion Strategy. It set for itself an ambitious target to financially include 80 per cent of its adult population by the year 2020. Needless to say that the target was not achieved as only 64 per cent were included by the end of 2020. Financial inclusion was again moved to 95 per cent target by 2024 in the revised strategy document recently unveiled in Abuja during the maiden edition of the 2022 International Financial Inclusion Conference.

Evaluating CBN’s preparation for cashless transaction

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been at the forefront of driving a cashless economy way back in 2012 as part of the overall objectives of financial inclusion strategy. Essentially, the purpose of a cashless economy is to afford the government the control of movement of illegal money from circulation in the economy. It’s to enable better tracking of transactions and ease carrying financial transactions at any point of time from any place. The apex bank in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and other payment industry players has consistently, over the years, been working to enhance payment systems.

It does this by continuously providing solutions to increase the resilience of infrastructure to encourage the usage of electronic payment methods across the nation. To lay the ground for the take-off of cashless transactions, CBN initiated a number of measures. First to be introduced is KYC (Know Your Customer) designed to verify customers’ identity. The introduction of NIBSS’ Instant Payment (NIP) platform recreates the way Nigerians pay for goods and services at all levels.

NIP broadens options for payments

There is the introduction of the Bank Verification Number (BVN). BVN is another CBN’s strategy developed to harmonise the financial sector, improve banking operations; enhance credit advancement to Bank customers and also encourage financial inclusion. With strong collaboration across the ecosystem, NIBSS facilitated the growth and proliferation of BVN with the management and issuance of unique identification numbers to bank customers across the country. The BVN confers strict identity to individual bank customers. It not only checks rampant incidences of frauds in the banking sector, BVN reduces cases of loan defaulters. The introduction of dispensing Automated Money Machine (ATM) across the country both off and onsite banks, is another CBN move towards a hitch free implementation of cashless economy. The rapid revolution in technology; introduction of smartphones, internet enabled devices and tablets over time, increased scope of cashless transactions in Nigeria economy. Today, the use electronic payment transfer- the use of bank app to effect financial transactions from any location, substantial improvement in channels/ internet, mobile banking, USSD, PSBS, Mobile POS , introduction of E- naira, licensing of over 1.4m Agents across the country by apex were all geared towards final take off of cashless economy. Considering the risks associated with an economy laced with cash transactions , the predominant practice Nigerians got used to , it fuels incidents of kidnappers demanding ransom be paid in cash. Armed robbers and other heinous crime perpetrators demand cash from their hapless victims. A revert to cashless transactions is a sure way to ending kidnapping, robberies and associated financial related crimes. At the outbreak of COVID -19, cashless transactions aptly came to Nigeria’s rescue. With the restriction of people and goods movements lasting for several months, an action taken by the government to curtail the spread of deadly disease, financial transactions went unhindered, courtesy of cashless policy. People were making payments; business transactions went seamlessly on the backdrop of CBN cashless policy. People were making transcriptions from the comfort of their homes without having to step into banking halls which were shut down at the time in compliance with COVID rule. Lesser endowed nations like Kenya embraced cashless transactions ahead of Nigeria many years ago.

Cashless economy goes full blast

Ten years after a phased implementation of cashless transactions (recall it started in 2012), the apex bank last week blew the final whistle that signaled full take-off of the cashless economy. This came weeks after CBN unfolded currency re- design plans. The bank unveiled three re- designed currencies – N200, N500 and N1000 notes. The exercise came twenty years after a similar exercise took place. It negates five years standard practice for nations to re-design local currency. In the latest cash withdrawal limit circular, CBN restricted cash withdrawals from over-the-counter, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to N100, 000 and N500, 000 per week for individuals and corporate organisations, respectively. In the circular mailed to all deposit money banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions (OFIs), signed by the Director, Banking Supervision Department of CBN, Mr. Haruna Mustafa, it restricted daily withdrawal from ATMs to N20,000 subject to N100,000 per week. The CBN also directed DMBs and OFIs to load only N200 and lower denominations into their ATMs. “Withdrawals above these limits shall attract processing fees of 5.0 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively; third-party cheques above N50,000 shall not be eligible for payment over the counter, while extant limits of N10 million on clearing cheques still subsist; the maximum cash withdrawal per week via Automated Teller Machine shall be N100,000 subject to a maximum of N20,000 cash withdrawal per day”. “Only denominations of N200 and below shall be loaded into the ATMs; the maximum cash withdrawal via the point of sales terminals shall be N20,000 daily,” CBN emphasised in the circular.

CBN allays fear of policy target

The bank’s intention to begin full implementation of cashless transactions is being met with resistance from a few quarters. There was insinuation by some select group who tag the policy a CBN witch hunt instrument. Emefiele had denied the policy was targeted at a group of persons or an individual. He said CBN thinks through its policy formulation as a banker not as politicians, hence the decisions are not taken for election consideration. Emefiele who visited President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura country home in Katsina state got president Buhari endorsement on cashless policy.

On concerns raised about it by members of the National Assembly, CBN governor said: “ I’m aware they have asked for some briefing and we will brief them. “I think it’s important for me to say that the cashless policy started in 2012. Almost three to four occasions we have to step down the policy because we felt there was a need to prepare ourselves and deepen our payment system infrastructure in Nigeria. “Between 2012 and 2022, that is about ten years, we believe that almost or a lot of electronic channels have been put in place that will aid people in conducting banking services transactions in Nigeria. “We have heard people talking about some of our people in the rural areas.

The truth is that, as I was coming to Daura, I saw a kiosk that had a super-agent. Because we feel we should deepen the payment system infrastructure, today we have 1.4 million super agents that are in all parts of local government, villages in the country. We are going to publish the names of these super agents on our website. “And, having super agents, which is different from the banks, different from microfinance banks; different from other financial systems, is as good as saying you have 1.4 million banking points where people can conduct banking services.

“And we think Nigeria, being the biggest economy in Africa we need to flow in the cashless economy. We cannot continue to allow a situation where 85 percent of the cash in the circulation is outside the banks. More and more countries that have embraced digitalisation have embraced cashless. “I have said it in different fora that this is not targeted at anybody. It’s meant for the development of people and economy,” he said. Emefiele appealed to Nigerians to see the cashless policy as presented by CBN, adding that “we will be reviewing time to time how this is working.

“We are not going to say we will be rigid but this is not to say it will be reversed ; that we will change timing but whether it’s about twerking some amount to be a little bit higher or a little bit lower and the rest of them; we will do so because we are human, we want to make life good for our people; we do not want to make life difficult for them.”

Last line

There couldn’t have been a better appropriate time than now for a full swing of cashless policy. If Kenya, a far less endowed nation than Nigeria adopted a cashless economy many years ago, tgen the time is ripe for Nigeria to cue in fully.

