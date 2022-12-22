Naira: CBN reaffirms January 31 deadline to end old notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again insisted that the January 31, 2023 deadline for its naira redesign policy remains sacrosanct. The apex bank stated this in an explainer on the policy, titled, “Naira redesign: What you need to know,” posted on its website yesterday. According to the statement, “there will be no extension, so citizens are advised to ensure they deposit all the N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes in their possession before the deadline of January 31, 2023.”

The CBN also restated that “the current N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes will circulate side by side with the redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes till January 31, 2023 when the current notes shall be withdrawn from circulation and cease to be legal tender. “The current banknotes remain legal tender till January 31, 2023 and should not be rejected as a means of exchange for purchasing goods and services.” Furthermore, the regulator reiterated in the explainer that it currently had no plans to introduce N2,000 and N5,000 banknotes.

Stressing that only three of the current eight denominations have been redesigned- N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotesthe CBN said all other banknotes-N5, N10, N50 and N100 were not being redesigned now. It again advised members of the public to visit their commercial banks to deposit their old banknotes before January 31, adding that “citizens without bank accounts are encouraged to visit banks of their choice to open accounts.” The apex bank also advised that people, who reside in rural areas, could approach any of its licensed authorised agents to make their deposits.

In addition, it reminded citizens that they could make payments through alternative channels such as the eNaira, Point-of- Sale(PoS) terminals, mobile Payment Service Banks(PSBs)-Hope PSB, 9PSB, MTN’s Mono PSB and Airtle’s Smartcashmobile apps, internet banking, USSD, or other cashless channels.

