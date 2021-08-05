Business

Naira climbs to N506/$1 at parallel market

Posted on

The naira sustained gains against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N506/$1 compared with N508 per dollar on Tuesday, data obtained from abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel rates in Lagos), shows. At the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the naira for the third consecutive day remained flat at N411.50 per dollar, according to FMDQ. The local currency had dropped to a record low of N525 per dollar at the parallel market last Wednesday twenty four hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it would no longer sell forex to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday that the apex bank had discontinued the sales of forex to BDC operators in the country with immediate effect.

