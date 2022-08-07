Naira constant, exchanges at N428.12/$

The Naira on Friday remained constant exchanging at N428.12 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.

The local currency remained unchanged at N428.12 to the dollar, same as the N428.12 traded on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N429 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N444.00 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N428.12.

The Naira sold for as low as 416 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 71.92 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

