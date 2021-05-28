Naira continues free-fall on parallel market

The naira continued its free fall against major currencies on the parallel market yesterday as speculation occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s migration to the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window – NAFEX -exchange rate takes its toll on the local currency. According to data obtained from abokifx.com, a website that collates parallel market rates, the naira dropped to N495 per dollar on Thursday from N493/$1 and N487 per dollar on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively. It also declined against the Pound Sterling, dropping to N692 yesterday compared with N688 the previous day. However, FMDQ data shows that at N411/$1, naira gained marginally against the dollar on the I&E window yesterday compared with N411.50 on Wednesday. Data on CBN’s website yesterday also indicates that the official exchange rate remains stable at N410/$1.

While CBN, so far, has left unchanged the N393 to a dollar exchange rate for Bureaux De Change (BDCs), analysts believe that the apex bank’s migration to the NAFEX rate of N410.25 /$1 on Monday, from the former official rate of N380 per dollar, is responsible for the speculation currently driving naira’s weakness. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, told journalists at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing on Tuesday that the apex bank was no longer dealing on the N380 per dollar official rate.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have frequently complained that Nigeria’s multiple currency regimes frustrate businesses, advising that the rates should be unified in order to attract investment. There are indications that the World Bank has linked approval of a $1.5 billion budget support loan for Nigeria to currency reforms.

Like this: Like Loading...