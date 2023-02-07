Naira Crisis: 14 parties threaten to boycott election if deadline is shifted

Fourteen political parties have threatened to boycott the February 25 – March 11 general election if the Federal Government bows to pressure to cancel or suspend the cash withdrawal limit and naira redesign policy or extend the deadline for the exchange of the old notes with the new ones. According to them, they have credible security reports indicating that there is an alleged plot to trigger violent protests in the country aimed at forcing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend its naira policy The Progressives Governors’ Forum met with President Muhammadu Buhari last week and demanded that both the new and old naira notes should be in circulation till December.

But addressing a news conference in Abuja yesterday, the Forum of Chairmen of Nigeria Political Parties and Candidates declared support for the CBN policy on the redesign and implementation of the new naira notes. Spokesman for the group, Kenneth Udeze, who read the text of the press conference, said the parties accept “one major political party which has not given cogent reasons,” is in support of the naira redesign and cash withdrawal policy of the CBN. He said: “We hereby announce our resolution that at least 14 of the 18 political parties in Nigeria will not be interested in the 2023 general election and indeed we shall withdraw all our participation from the electoral process if these currency policies are suspended or cancelled or if the deadline is further shifted.

“Having stated our views clearly, we now bring to the notice of the nation and particularly the security agencies that we have intercepted very credible intelligence of a well-financed plot to instigate violent disturbances, incite and provoke civil unrest aimed at undermining the President and causing a shift in the election date or causing his administration to come to an abrupt end.

“We were approached to lend our support, generous promises were made but we believe that Nigeria comes first before any other mundane consideration. “Painfully, we must state that this voice of dissent is coming from within the political party of the President.” Udeze, who is the National Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), said by agreeing to shift the initial deadline day from January 31 to February 10 the Federal Government showed that the policy was not draconian and was not aimed at hurting anyone or group. It called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to put the governors opposed to the new naira policy on its watch list, alleging that they were mobilising people to protest, adding that it would graduate from protest against naira scarcity to “Buhari Must Go”.

