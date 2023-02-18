Naira Crisis: ASSIBIFI directs bank workers to stay at home

Following disturbances in some parts of the country as a result of non-availability of new naira notes, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSIBIFI) has directed bank workers to stay at home in any state or bank branches where there is violence until normalcy is restored.

A statement signed by ASSIBIFI National President, Mr. Olusoji Oluwole, said the National Secretariat of the Association had been inundated with reports of threats and attacks on the lives and properties of members. The association said its appeal to concerned authorities and government to ensure the safety of bank workers and properties around bank premises had not been met.

