Naira Crisis: ASSIBIFI directs bank workers to stay at home

Following disturbances in some parts of the country as a result of non-availability of new naira notes, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSIBIFI) has directed bank workers to stay at home in any state or bank branches where there is violence until normalcy is restored.

A statement signed by ASSIBIFI National President, Mr. Olusoji Oluwole, said the National Secretariat of the Association had been inundated with reports of threats and attacks on the lives and properties of members. The association said its appeal to concerned authorities and government to ensure the safety of bank workers and properties around bank premises had not been met.

 

Related Articles
News

Biography of Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Meet Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi, is also known as kachiplug; the founder and Chief Excutive Officer of kachiplug Exchange and KachiPlug LTD a fast rising crypto currency brand. Kachiplug exchange is known for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, E-funds, giftcards and all digital assets. The brand has been able to gain significant popularity in recent times and […]
News

Supreme Court Ruling: Adeleke lauds Apex court, dedicates victory to God

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court over Prince Dotun Babayemi, to God and the good people of the state. Describing the judgement as a decisive judicial victory Ademola described the outcome of the case as the manifestation of the strong hand of God in his governorship project, […]
News Top Stories

Amid tension, Makinde shuts Shasha market, declares dusk to dawn curfew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, has ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Ibadan, the state capital. Makinde gave the order on Saturday following the outbreak of violence in the area which led to the death of one person. He also declared a dusk to dawn curfew in the area.   “His Excellency, […]

