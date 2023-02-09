Business

Naira Crisis: Bank Directors urge Nigerians to show understanding

Posted on

With the scarcity of new naira notes showing no sign of abating, the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) has urged members of the public to show understanding and be patient, as it was taking measures to address the problem. In a statement signed by the President of BDAN and Chairman of the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Mustafa Chike- Obi, the association said: “We, the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN), empathise with members of the public at this crucial time. We are mindful of the discomfort and hardship associated with the current currency reform which has introduced the newly designed naira notes and reduction in withdrawal limit.

It has indeed been a difficult period for Nigerians and BDAN is making it top priority to ensure that this hardship is not only addressed but eliminated.” It further stated: “We are in constant communication with all the Banks and are assured that they are all doing whatever is within their control to normalise this difficult situation.

We enjoin the banking public to maintain peace, rest assured that BDAN is taking all reasonable steps to influence the structure and mechanisms that should free up bottlenecks and open channels that will speed up the resolution of the crisis. The Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) hopes to count on the public’s patience, understanding and cooperation.”

 

Our Reporters

