Naira Crisis: Banks in Kogi reject old notes after dispensing same

Despite the order handed down by the Supreme Court directing that old N1000 and N500 remain legal tender till December 31, some commercial banks in Lokoja, have been dispensing the currencies to customers but refuse to accept them as deposit. Our Correspondent in Lokoja reports that the situation is already getting worse.

According to a trader at Kpata Market in Lokoja, he withdrew the sum of N50,000 from one of the commercial banks on Wednesday, but he could not use it for any transaction. He disclosed that he took the same amount to his bank where he withdrew it, but was asked to go to the CBN and deposit.

He said: “I went crazy with them; what kind of a lawless country is this? “A court of the land has given an order, and banks are not carrying out the order. “I thought the Supreme Court is the highest court of the land, how come the CBN and banks are playing pranks on the livelihood of Nigerians.” Similarly, a woman was given the sum of N200,000 old notes from her bank on Thursday morning, when she discovered that the old note is still facing rejection, she had to take it back to her bank that same day, but was also disallowed to make the deposit. She was rather advised to go to the CBN and deposit the sum.

Like this: Like Loading...