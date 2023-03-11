News

Naira Crisis: Banks in Kogi reject old notes after dispensing same

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Despite the order handed down by the Supreme Court directing that old N1000 and N500 remain legal tender till December 31, some commercial banks in Lokoja, have been dispensing the currencies to customers but refuse to accept them as deposit. Our Correspondent in Lokoja reports that the situation is already getting worse.

According to a trader at Kpata Market in Lokoja, he withdrew the sum of N50,000 from one of the commercial banks on Wednesday, but he could not use it for any transaction. He disclosed that he took the same amount to his bank where he withdrew it, but was asked to go to the CBN and deposit.

He said: “I went crazy with them; what kind of a lawless country is this? “A court of the land has given an order, and banks are not carrying out the order. “I thought the Supreme Court is the highest court of the land, how come the CBN and banks are playing pranks on the livelihood of Nigerians.” Similarly, a woman was given the sum of N200,000 old notes from her bank on Thursday morning, when she discovered that the old note is still facing rejection, she had to take it back to her bank that same day, but was also disallowed to make the deposit. She was rather advised to go to the CBN and deposit the sum.

Our Reporters

News

Mexican military finds plane in flames, truck carrying drugs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexican military officials said on Sunday they discovered a small plane from South America in flames after it made an illegal landing on the Yucatan Peninsula possibly carrying hundreds of kilos of drugs. Nearby, military officials said they also found a truck carrying drugs that appeared to be cocaine, packaged into 13 parcels weighting […]
News Top Stories

FG warns military against ‘politicking’

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Minister of Defence, Maj- Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), has warned officers and men of the Armed Forces (AFN) against engaging in conducts that are at variance with their constitutional mandate.   While charging the military to shun all forms of “politicking” in the discharge of  its responsibilities, the minister noted that the AFN has […]
News

How to Improve Your Public Speaking Skills? Gennaro Tella Shares His Insights

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Public speaking is one of the most common fears, and many people would benefit from improving this skill. It’s a great way to share your knowledge with others and share your knowledge with people. Gennaro Tella is the founder of Attitude, the largest sales management company in Italy, and he has done abundant public speaking […]

