Naira Crisis: Buhari Apologises To Nigerians

Following the Supreme Court ruling on the Naira redesign policy, President Muhammadu Buhari has apologised to Nigerians over the Federal Government policy.

President Buhari who made the appeal on Friday also begged the people of Kaduna State to vote for the APC governorship candidate in the state, Senator Uba Sani in the forthcoming election.

Speaking in a viral video in Hausa, the President reiterated that the naira redesign policy is never meant to cause untold hardship to Nigerians, adding that the Central Bank monetary policy was meant to enhance the economy and nothing more.

He said, “first of all, I want to once again thank you for the confidence you have in me by electing me president on the platform of our party, the APC.

“I apologise to you for the hardship caused by the change of the Naira. It was done to boost the economy of the country, not to cause hardship to anybody.

“Kaduna is home to me, therefore, I urge you to vote for Senator Uba Sani and all our APC candidates for the state assembly.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that Uba Sani is our candidate for the governorship election in Kaduna state. I am begging you to vote for him and all APC candidates for the House of Assembly to help him work.

“Uba is a leading member of this journey. We worked together in the senate and he demonstrated capacity and competence. He will perform better than expected.

“Kaduna is home to me. Therefore, I urge you to vote for Uba Sani and all our APC candidates for the State Assembly.”

Meanwhile, talks were in progress for an alliance between the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party to wrestle power in Kaduna State.

The Chairman of PDP in Kaduna State and former minister of aviation, Felix Hyet, has called on the people of the state to unite and chase out the APC government by voting for the PDP governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru.

