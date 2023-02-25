Naira Crisis: Buhari has dragged Nigerians into draconian hardship-Benue ALGON

The Benue State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) yesterday accused the Federal Government of dragging Nigerians into draconian economic hardship. Besides, the organisation raised the alarm over the security situation in Benue due to the activities of Fulani militants, claiming that 18 out of the 23 local government areas had been invaded by gunmen that displaced scores of inhabitants. ALGON Chairman, Michael Uba, who disclosed these while briefing journalists in Makurdi, noted that as leaders of local governments, they are connected directly to the people at the grassroots. According to him, many Nigerians are not happy with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He said though the organisation cannot fault the government’s decision to change the naira, they are, however, “constrained by how the Buhari administration has failed to consider the pains occasioned by this singular act which has left the majority of our people impoverished and has turned our economy into a mess, leaving the people at the mercies of shylock money changers. “The onus to call the Central Bank to order and end this needless suffering inflicted on Nigerians by the implementation of the agency lies squarely on the shoulders of President Buhari”. The group added: “Instead of the President to step in and eliminate these sufferings, it is glaring to us that President Buhari has willingly chosen to add more misery to the populace, especially the poor and the vulnerable that he swore to protect as President and the Commander- in-Chief.” The Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, where Governor Samuel Ortom hails from, expressed concern over the attacks on innocent people by herdsmen. He brushed aside allegations by former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi that Ortom masterminded the killings in Akwanaja in neighbouring Nasarawa State that reportedly ignited reprisals in Benue. According to him, the governor “has no hand whatsoever in the incident in Akwanaja let alone give directives to the military to that effect”

