Naira Crisis: Buhari meets with Tambuwal, Bagudu, Emefiele, Bawa

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday had a closed-door meeting with the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) chairman and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu at the State House, Abuja. Also at the meeting were the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari, also attended the meeting.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to the media, there were indications that it might not be unconnected with the hardship in the country caused by the nai-ra swap implementation of the CBN’s cashless policy. All Progressives Congress (APC) governors last week suggested that the new February 10 deadline day for the old N1000, N500 and N200 banknotes to cease to be legal tender be extended to the end of the year to allow citizens unfettered access to their money.

The President then pleaded to be given till the end of the deadline to consult with critical stakeholders in the money swap policy before taking his decision. It was learnt that yesterday’s meeting with Bagudu,Tambuwal, Emefiele, Bawa and others was one of such consultations that the President proposed to have for him to reach a decision on the naira swap policy Meanwhile, a scheduled meeting between Buhari and the NGF was cancelled. No reason was given for the cancellation of the meetinginitiallyscheduledforyesterday at the Council Chambers of the State House.

 

