Naira Crisis: El-Rufai warns against street protests

The Kaduna State government has warned against street protests over the biting economic hardship resulting from the naira redesign.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan in a statement yesterday said the state government empathises with the people over the hardship, but added that it will not accept acts that will disrupt the peace.

He also said the government is studying options available to it towards addressing the challenges but will not accept any move to resort to violence as a solution. The state government said: “We received credible intelligence reports of plans by various groups to deliberately disrupt public peace by organising street protests.

“The state government hereby reminds citizens that such protests remain strictly prohibited. Citizens are strongly advised to avoid all actions remotely capable of inciting a breakdown of law and order.

“The government continues to empathize with citizens who have been placed in untold distress as a result of the CBN’s cash swap policy. Residents must shun the baiting of mischievous groups hoping to ride on these hardships and incite violence.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...